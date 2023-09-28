Epic Games Store Gives Out Final Free Games for September 2023

Epic has today started giving out the final slate of free games on the Epic Games Store that will be available to end September and begin October. By all accounts, this past week's rotation of freebies on the Epic Store were pretty weak and didn't end up saving users much money whatsoever. Luckily, Epic has followed up this dismal lineup with one that will save EGS users roughly $60 in total.

Starting today, September 28, and lasting until the morning of October 5, the Epic Games Store has made Soulstice and Model Builder free to own permanently. Soulstice, which typically retails for $39.99, is a hack-and-slash action game that just launched last year. Generally speaking, Soulstice has been quite well-received by players, which makes its addition as a free game quite strong.

Model Builder, on the other hand, normally costs $19.99 and is perhaps one of the most unique titles that has been placed up for grabs on EGS in quite some time. As the name suggests, Model Builder allows players to create their own miniature models with a variety of tools, just as you would be able to do in real life. Model Builder might not be one of the most well-known games on the Epic storefront, but it's definitely worth checking out to see if you might be interested in it.

Soulstice

"The balance of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas is compromised when powerful, feral beings known as "Wraiths" invade from the other side of the Veil. Wraiths corrupt their victims and can even possess their bodies, turning into unstoppable, vile beings that prey upon the living. The Chimera, hybrid warriors born of the union of two souls, are the only ones who can protect humankind.

Briar and Lute are two sisters who have been reborn as Chimera. The transformation has granted Briar superhuman strength and resilience, while Lute, sacrificed to bind her soul to her sister's, has become a shade with mystical powers. Briar and Lute are sent on a mission to reclaim a city in ruins, only to discover that the Order they belong to has a more complex plan in mind.

Explore a striking, fantasy-inspired world brimming with hidden mysteries, master a diverse combat system, and inhabit the dual forces of two sisters in a coming-of-age fantasy story with fast-paced action, vicious enemies, and spectacular boss fights."

Model Builder

"Join the latest trend in simulation games, bring out your creativity and make awesome looking models. Cut out, assemble, paint, and then customize your models! Build planes, tanks, ships, figures, and so much more. Sell your creations for-profit to expand your toolkit. Create stunning and epic scale models for the world to see.

Go on a fascinating journey in the footsteps of grandfather Stan and his achievements, unlocking secrets of the past, take on commission and competitions as you become the master modelling craftsman. There's plenty to choose from in terms of what you can assemble… and once you are done, there's a ton more to unlock. Expect dozens of hours of fun and much more in post-release updates."