Escape The Night: The Board Game Announced

YouTube star Joey Graceffa had some bad news for fans of Escape The Night, as he recently announced it was not going to received a season 5. That said, he did tease some good news coming, and now we know what the good news is. Graceffa just revealed a collaboration with Studio71 Games to bring the hit series to life on the tabletop with Escape The Night: The Board Game, which is live on Kickstarter right now! The game will have players in the same world they fell in love with in the series, solving mysteries and collecting artifacts as they work together to avoid the mysterious man trying to stop them and ultimately defeat the evil that lives within the house.

You can get a much better look at the game in the video above, and the game has already sailed past its $30,000 goal with a current total of $102,000. There is also a Stretch Goal at the moment that will unlock Tarot Cards, and to unlock it fans will need to hit a few social goals. You'll need to pledge $40 to get the game itself, and $65 or more to get the Premiere Edition of the game.

“It has always been a dream of mine to bring the fantasy-horror world of Escape the Night into a new dimension where fans can experience, first-hand, solving diabolical clues, fighting mystifying monsters, and thwarting the mysterious man”, said Graceffa. “With the help of Studio71, I’ve been able to create a way for long-time viewers and those who are new to the Escape the Night universe to share in a personal passion of mine - board games. I can’t wait for people to journey back in time and dive into the soul-stirring, magical enchantment of the Escape the Night game.”

You can find the official description for the game below, and all four seasons of the series can be found here.

"Assemble your friends and travel back in time to play a thrilling adventure that is set within an evil house, where you confront and battle the wicked that lies within. Players will explore the house, room by room, locating the Society Against Evil’s markers, fighting formidable monsters, and deciphering clues in order to collect precious relics. Once all markers are cleared, players may claim the artifact. But watch out, as a mysterious man looms the halls trying to stop you from advancing. While sometimes working together, players will also vote at the end of each turn for two players to battle one another in a daunting death challenge. In the final round, an hourglass will be set for the remaining players to take action as fast as they can in order to collect all the remaining artifacts. As time rushes through the hourglass, do you have what it takes to defeat the evil and Escape the Night?"

Escape The Night: The Board Game is on Kickstarter now, and let us know what you think of the game in the comments. You can also always talk tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

