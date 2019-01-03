Save 30% on Essential Nintendo Switch Game Downloads

If you’re a brand new Nintendo Switch owner, you should check out this sale at GameStop right away. They’ve launched a very rare sale on must-have digital downloads with price drops of 30%. The collection includes the following:

• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $41.99

• Splatoon 2 – $41.99

• Octopath Traveler – $41.99

• ARMS – $41.99

• Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – $41.99

The sale also includes a collection of Nintendo 3DS games with steep discounts:

• Kirby Triple Deluxe

• Yoshi’s New Island

• Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon

• Fantasy Life

• Mario Party: The Top 100

• Pokemon Battle Trozei

• Style Savvy: Styling Star

Again, head on over to GameStop to take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

If you need more space for all of these downloads on the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $88.99, which is 64% off the list price and good for the second lowest price ever outside of a ridiculous $79.99 Black Friday sale that was gone in the blink of an eye. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time as well.

The official specs on the SanDisk 400GB microSD card can be found below.

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. ) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. )

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. ) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4. 1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3. 5MB) with USB 3. 0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. )

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

