It Looks Like a New Everdell Game Is Coming Soon

It appears that we could be getting another Everdell game in the near future. The German Pegasus Spiele site has an Everdell: Farshore listed for sale, with an estimated release date of November 2023. No other details were provided about the game other than it would have a retail price of 100 euros (roughly $107). Given that Starling Games (the Tabletop Tycoon imprint that publishes Everdell) recently released a "Complete Edition" of the game featuring all of the expansion content and the retail price, it's more likely that Everdell: Farshore is a new game set in the Everdell world as opposed to an expansion of some kind.

Everdell is a worker placement game that involves building a small city over the course of four seasons. The opening seasons usually offer limited play, but as players collect more resources, they can build more towns and attract more residents to the game. Everdell also features players competing for certain conditions that grant additional victory points to the first who claim them.

Everdell has won numerous awards since it was first released back in 2018 and is currently the 31st highest ranked board game on Board Game Geek, a review aggregator site focusing on tabletop games. There have been several expansions released for the game, adding new mechanics and resources, along with new variations of play. A kid's version of the game, My Lil' Everdell, was released last year, as was a digital version of the game that was released on Steam and mobile devices.

Given the timing of the posting and the November release date, we could be waiting a bit longer to hear about what this Everdell: Farshore game could be. A GenCon announcement seems most likely, although there's a chance that we could get news sooner.