Every Marvel Game Rumored and In Development

Marvel has a ton of video games in the works and thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list to break them down. Marvel has a rich assortment of amazing characters and has worked tirelessly to adapt them outside of the panels of a comic book. Over the last 20 years+, Marvel has been fleshing out some of their best characters on the silver screen. The likes of Spider-Man, Blade, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, and many others have gone on to be smash hits with critics and taken home gobs of cash at the box office. However, Marvel is starting to take another medium a bit more seriously than it did before. Marvel has been licensing out its characters for video games for years. It gave us classics like Spider-Man 2, The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Marvel never really had its own game series that could rival the likes of the Batman: Arkham series. After Rocksteady showed what was possible for these characters, Marvel started to really invest in video games for its characters by giving Spider-Man to Insomniac Games which led to arguably one of the best superhero games of all-time and one of PlayStation's greatest franchises. Since then, the success has continued with games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and it doesn't seem like there are any plans to slow down as there are a lot of Marvel games currently in the works at a number of the best studios in the industry. As such, we've compiled a list of all of the Marvel games currently confirmed to be in development or rumored to be in development. Of course, the rumored titles should be taken with a grain of salt. Since they haven't been officially announced, they could get canceled or the rumor could just be outright incorrect. Either way, they come from relatively reputable sources, so they were worth including on the list. What Marvel game are you most excited for? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep scrolling to view the list.

Marvel Snap - October 18th, 2022 Marvel Snap is a new card battler, not too dissimilar from something like Hearthstone, except it revolves around Marvel. The game lets you collect various Marvel characters with all kinds of unique variants and build out a deck to go against other players. It's meant to be pretty straightforward and fast to play, but not easy to master. Dedicated players will have the advantage and be able to build the ultimate deck for battle. Marvel Snap releases for iOS, Android devices, and Steam on October 19th, 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns - December 2nd, 2022 Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new turn-based, tactical RPG and will allow players to manage a squad of iconic Marvel superheroes alongside a new custom character called "The Hunter". Fans of the XCOM franchise will likely want to take a look at this game as it's from the developers of that series and is heavily inspired by those games. While it won't appeal to everyone, it's an interesting way to spice up the offerings from Marvel. Marvel's Midnight Suns releases on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on December 2nd, 2022. An Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch release is also planned, but it has no release date.

Marvel's Spider-Man - 2023 We're starting the list with the one that people are the most excited about: Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is the third Insomniac Games-developed Spidey game, including the spin-off starring Miles Morales, and will see Peter Parker teaming up with Morales to stop new threats. There aren't a ton of details about this game quite yet, but it will feature Kraven and Venom as two of the game's antagonists. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release for PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Marvel's Wolverine - Release Date TBD Marvel's Wolverine is another Insomniac Games title and is the team's first Marvel game that isn't directly related to Spider-Man. There are even fewer details than Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it does sound like Insomniac is aiming to make a game that is mature and possibly leans into the violence that Wolverine is known for. To date, there has only been one M-rated Wolverine game and one R-rated Wolverine movie, so hopefully, Marvel's Wolverine can lean into the maturity of those projects. There's no release date for the game right now, but it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Skydance's Untitled Captain America/Black Panther Game - Release Date TBD Skydance New Media recently announced a new game centered around Captain America and Black Panther in World War II. The two will be battling Hydra in a globe-trotting, cinematic story and will be joined by Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, the leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. The game is being led by former Uncharted director and writer Amy Hennig, meaning fans can expect a pretty epic and cinematic game. It's likely this game is still years away from even releasing as there's not even a title for the project at the moment, but fans can still drum up some excitement knowing there's a new Black Panther game on the way.

Black Panther Game - Rumored The aforementioned Skydance New Media may not be the only Black Panther game on the way. Industry insider Jeff Grubb reported over the summer that EA is working on a new Black Panther game. The game is reportedly an open-world, single-player RPG that will be narratively similar to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the game will start with Black Panther being dead and the player will have to fill the shoes of Wakanda's mighty hero. It's supposedly pretty early in development, so it will likely be a while before we see this, assuming the rumors are accurate.