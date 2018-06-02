Every New PlayStation Game Releasing Next Week

A new week is upon us, which means a new opportunity to plop down and get some epic game-age in. For PlayStation users, there are a few unique titles coming your way, including the latest game from the creators of Life is Strange: Vampyr.

My personal recommendation would be picking up the horror RPG Vampyr from DONTNOD. I’ve been making my way through it the last couple of days and though the game in a little bit slow to start and the mechanics are a bit jumpy, the level of consequence that is apparent throughout the narrative progression is breathtaking. DONTNOD did a fantastic job at setting up the game’s atmosphere throughout Dr. Jonathan Reid’s transformation from healing doctor to hungry Vampyr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Can you save London? Or will you doom it forever? This game definitely puts the heavy weight of choice on the player’s shoulders, I can’t recommend it enough!

The recommendation out of the way, here’s is the full list of titles dropping over the next week:

Vampyr – June 5, PS4

Awkward! – June 6, PS4

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Available now, PS4

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset – Available now, PS4

HomeStar VR – June 6th, PS VR

The Infectious Maddness of Doctor Dekker – June 5, PS4

MotoGP 18 – June 7, PS4

Onerush – June 5, PS4

Perils of Baking – June 5, PS4

Riddled Corpses – June 6, PS4, Vita

RollerCoaster Legends II: Thor’s Hammer – Available now, PS4

Shape of the World – June 5, PS4

Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn – June 5, PS4

There’s quite a bit to choose from before the rush of E3 2018 begins! Who knows what will be available next month, Sony might have a few surprises up their sleeve despite previously mentioning a much smaller showcase this year.

Whether you’re a fan of platformers, or looking for more horror, there are quite a few titles to choose from. Not much for the Vita, but that’s to be expected with it being an older system and no longer in production.

What are you excited to get your hands on next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and what you’re looking forward to in the near future!