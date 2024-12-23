Everything to Know About Sonic 3’s Mysterious Enemy Metal Sonic

If the previous live-action Sonic the Hedgehog installments have taught audiences anything, there is always a post-credit scene. The first movie sets up Tails while the sequel introduces us to Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s main antagonist, Shadow. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3 we met two new additions to the series. For fans of the franchise, the introduction of Metal Sonic is teeing up an exciting new chapter in the Sonic film franchise. Boasting a fresh coat of paint, this old-timer has quite the story to unpack from before his full-feature debut.

Sonic 3 Introduces Metal Sonic in the Post-Credits Scene

The post-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 picks up right after the race with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, where we find Sonic realizing that he has arrived in New York. Lost in the woods, Sonic senses that he isn’t alone and comes face to face with a robotic version of himself. Equipped with an arm laser, the robot attempts to attack Sonic but misses. Unfortunately, Sonic is surrounded by multiple robots with the same goal. As the Metal Sonic robots go in for the attack, a hooded figure appears out of nowhere, saving Sonic with their massive hammer. The hidden figure reveals itself to be none other than the pink hedgehog Amy Rose.

While it is obvious that Amy is an ally of Sonic’s, the reasoning behind Metal Sonic’s attacks is unknown. It is clear, however, that we won’t see Metal Sonic becoming a member of Team Sonic any time soon. Although the two new additions set up a new story to tell, they both made their debut appearances together in Sonic CD, which seems to be where Sonic’s journey will be taking place in the next installment.

Metal Sonic Plays an Important Role in the Sonic Franchise

Metal Sonic is One of Sonic’s most dangerous foes in the entire franchise.

Metal Sonic is the creation of Doctor Eggman, and is one of his most powerful weapons and was built to match Sonic in all aspects, including speed. Opposite his friendly counterpart, Metal Sonic is programmed to be a calculated ruthless killer with the prime objective of destroying Sonic. While the character typically is an obedient enforcer for Eggman, Metal Sonic is intelligent and has a mind of its own.

In many games, Metal Sonic has always been a formidable opponent to Sonic, with fans noting him as one of the most dangerous foes in the franchise. While not always in the limelight, the character serves a prominent role in games such as Sonic CD and Sonic Heroes. He has made multiple appearances in other forms of Sonic media, even boasting different designs. With every new take, however, Metal Sonic never lets up on becoming the same, if not better, than Sonic the Hedgehog.

Metal Sonic’s Appearance Hints at Sonic 4’s Plot

Amy Rose and Metal Sonic were introduced in Sonic CD, so the possibility that game will serve as inspiration in the next installment feels very likely. The absence of Dr. Eggman poses a question of who controls Metal Sonic or if this iteration has a mind of its own however. It could be that Eggman or Robotnik deployed the machines in the case of his death (or GUN got their hands on the models). Seeing how Amy took down an entire army of Metal Sonics, we can predict that she knows a thing or two about these robots. The plot could hint at Amy joining Team Sonic in search of the main source behind Metal Sonic’s powers.

With the introduction of Metal Sonic(s) to the live-action universe, fans should expect to see more in the years to come. Seeing this character has multiple copies of himself, we should expect Sonic to face one of his most challenging foes yet in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

What do you think about Metal Sonic's appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Could the character hint at Eggman surviving at the end of the film?