Everything to Know About Sonic 3’s Pink Hedgehog Amy Rose

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had a lot of fan service for those who grew up with the SEGA favorite. While Shadow and Sonic Adventure 2 Easter eggs were big hits with some fans, the biggest surprise came with the film’s mid-credit scene. However, one seemingly important character may need some context for those who don’t know the franchise. Here’s what you need to know about that mysterious character from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 credit scene.

Major Spoilers Below for Sonic the Hedgehog 3!

In the mid-credits scene, we see Sonic ‘win’ the race started at the beginning of the movie. He ends up in a national park in New York, where he’s quickly overwhelmed by dozens of robots that look suspiciously like Sonic. However, while that character (Metal Sonic) is in the games, the real kicker is who saves Sonic: a pink-colored hedgehog with a huge hammer. So, who is that savior? That would be Sonic’s longtime admirer, Amy Rose.

Who Is Amy Rose in Sonic The Hedgehog?

Amy Rose is a frequent character in Sonic the Hedgehog titles

Amy Rose is a pink hedgehog in the Sonic the Hedgehog games who has a huge crush on Sonic. Introduced in Sonic CD, she is a source of boundless positivity and confidence. Like Tails, she doesn’t have the same powers as Knuckles and Sonic, but her large Piko Piko Hammer evens the odds. Even in the film, the hammer can pack quite a whallop, as we see what happens to the Metal Sonics. She is also an avid lover of all things magic, specifically Tarot cards. The character has changed a bit in design over the years, but has kept her pink hue and hammer. In terms of Team Sonic, she has been a longtime friend and appeared in most of the Sonic titles since her debut appearance.

When it comes to Sonic CD, which is where Amy came from, she has a pretty big part in the narrative. As a follower of the mystic arts, her Tarot cards brought her to Little Planet, where she meets the love of her life, Sonic. Ignorant to her admiration, he dashes off and she unfortunately gets kidnapped by Metal Sonic, operated by Dr. Eggman. She is later saved by Sonic and gets to hug him.

In terms of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, we don’t know many more details about Amy Rose. We do know that her look is inspired by her video game counterpart; however, she doesn’t speak, as we only see a smile on her face once her cloak comes off. It’s unknown if her personality will translate directly or if the films’ take some liberties with the character. This is similar to Knuckles, whose film version is a bit more dry an honest (akin to Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy) than the original. Given the reception of all the characters, Amy is shaping up to be a quick fan favorite for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (or something even sooner), regardless of how she’ll be portrayed.