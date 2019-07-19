Everything We Learned From the Marvel Games SDCC 2019 Panel

The Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 was packed with plenty for fans to get excited about. Not only did those in attendance get a first look at the now highly coveted Marvel’s Avengers gameplay that won’t be released to the public for another month, but there was also plenty of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order goodness to be hyped for, especially since the game arrives in less than 12 hours as of this writing.

Needless to say, there was plenty to unpack, which is why we’ve created this handy list of what we learned during the SDCC 2019 panel for Marvel Games.

LOKI JOINS THE ALLIANCE

During the Marvel Games panel, one of the first surprises to pop up was the fact that Loki will be a playable character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Not a lot of fans were expecting this to happen, but then again, Loki is quite the trickster. With plenty of characters already revealed, and many more on the way, he sure does make a fine edition to the roster. You can read more about him being added right here.

COLOSSUS AND CYCLOPS

Loki isn’t the only new character revealed for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 as both Colossus and Cyclops were unveiled as well. They won’t be available upon launch on July 19th, but players will not have to wait long for their arrival. Instead of including the two characters with the paid DLC, it was noted that they will be arriving as part of a free update that is expected to hit the game on August 30th. You can read more about that right here.

MARVEL KNIGHTS DLC

If you thought the fun stopped there, you’d be wrong. The first of three DLC packs for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was also unveiled during the panel. Well, part of the first pack as it was revealed that the Marvel Knights will be coming to the games. That’s right – Blade, Moon Knight, Morbius, and Punisher will be part of the first DLC pack. It’s unknown who the other characters are that will be part of that first pack, but it’s looking good so far. You can find out more about this right here.

MARVEL’S AVENGERS GAMEPLAY

For those who were in attendance at SDCC 2019, Marvel’s Avengers gameplay was on full display. Well, it was for anyone who managed to make it into Hall H. It’s unfortunate that it won’t be revealed to the public until a week after Gamescom, which you can read all about right here, but we’ve got a very detailed description of all of the action here. You can find a snippet of it below:

“Footage stars out with plane scene from first trailer sailing by Avengers Tower. The Ship then lands with narration, and we get the crew suiting up and heading into the explosion on the bridge. More commentary here, and then we see Thor (controlling) and a battle on the ground with agents being knocked back by Thor, a quicktime event has you hitting A to create a massive blast, sending them back. Thor then hits with his multiple hammer strikes, and even juggles a few in the air, as the camera goes back and zooms in close as he hits. He then blasts through some rubble and sends the hammer forward to take out a guard, and then moves closer. He sends it forward again to knock someone off rubble, and it sends them sailing into the sky. He then picks up a piece of rubble off of a citizen, and then talks to people stranded in a bus. We then see him target multiple enemies and knock them back with hammer attacks, and then launches into combos as lightning hits the ground all around him.”

MS. MARVEL AND CAPTAIN MARVEL

While Marvel was discussing their upcoming Avengers adventures, they were showing off the gameplay demo that will be released next month. However, during the footage, Kamala Khan made an appearance. For those who don’t know, Khan is better known as Ms. Marvel and she was shown in the footage alongside a reference to Captain Marvel. You can read all about this here.

MARVEL’S AVENGERS COLLECTOR’S EDITION

As can be seen in the tweet above, there is going to be a pretty sweet Captain America statue that is in store for fans who pick up the Collector’s Edition of Marvel’s Avengers. Unfortunately, we don’t have a price yet on the special edition, but that should hopefully be revealed in the coming months. Then again, we still have nearly 10 months until the game is set to be released, which is on May 15, 2020. You can read more about the Collector’s Edition and that Cap statue right here.

Needless to say, it was a big day for Marvel fans at SDCC 2019. There are going to be several characters in both titles, most likely, and until the Avengers game drops, Switch owners will be able to enjoy Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. For a fully-detailed breakdown of everything that happened during the panel, check out our coverage right here.