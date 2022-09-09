Evil Dead: The Game Update Adds Content from 2013 Movie, Tons of Balance Changes

Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive teased recently that Evil Dead: The Game would get content from the Evil Dead reboot released in 2013, and this week, that content has officially come to the game in its latest update. Two new Survivors, Mia and David, made the jump from the Evil Dead to the game as did a new Demon called the "Plaguebringer." Accompanying this release is a sizable update which contains plenty of bugfixes and balance changes itself.

Mia and David are both considered DLC characters, so if you want them (and Mia's alternate red dress outfit), you'll have to buy the bundle for $9.99 unless you have the game's season pass. The Plaguebringer is not included in that bundle, however, and is free for all players. More weapons as well as another single-player mission were added for free, too, with all of those contents and more outlined below in the lengthy patch notes for the latest update.

New Content

New survivors: Mia and David from Evil Dead 2013

New demon: Plaguebringer

New environment: Blood Rain

New weather effect: Blood Rain

New weapons: Syringe and Nailgun

New mission: Weekend at Knowby's with rewards (3 new screamers)

Now missions can be played without following the numeric order

Now the cars receive damage/second during the Dark Ones and the Necronomicon phases

New Feature

Map selection in Exploration Mode

Balance Updates

The lever action rifle now uses handgun ammo

Mini Eligos' Thunderstruck attack has increased velocity

Warlord's Elite Unit's light attack is faster now

More aggressive AI now interrupts its taunts to attack

Increased possibility of the AI performing special attacks

Necromancer now can't spawn a second Flutist while the first one is still active

More Infernal Energy Orbs in Caravans and Cabin map

The minimum distance between objectives has increased to avoid them spawning very close by

After an objective, the Demon gets expelled closer to the next objective

Reduced high rarity drops on common boxes

Reduced the rarity of hidden weapons

Reduced the number of hidden weapons on the Army of Darkness map

Reduced Shemp's and Amulet spawn in Castle Kandar

Reduced the amount of spawned cars on all maps

Increased Necronomicon health by 5%

Storm now closes 50 additional meters

Decrease the max amount of Shemp's Cola taken by Mini Ashes trap from 2 to 1

Reduced Ed Getley Crossbow specialist Damage from 10% to 5%

Increased Ed Getley "It's a trap" Cooldown from 90s to 110s

Increased Henry the Red "Unstoppable" Cooldown from 60s to 75s

Survivor Skill Stunning Strike damage reduced from 20% (lv3) to 15% (lv3)

Survivor Skill Blunt Force Trauma damage reduced from 15% (lv1), 30% (lv2) to 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2)

Survivor Skill Seeing Stars damage reduced from 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 25% (lv3) to 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2), 15% (lv3)

Survivor Leader Health has been increased from 1000 to 1150

Demon Threat Level increased for basic unit possession from 5 to 15

Demon Threat Level increased for elite unit possession from 20 to 45

Demon Threat Level increased for Trap from 1 to 1.25

Demon Threat Level increased for Tree from 1 to 1.25

Demon Threat Level increased for Elite Trap from 1 to 1.25

Demon Threat Level increased for Evil Tree from 1 to 1.25

Demon Threat Level increased for Screamer from 0.6 to 1.25

Demon Threat Level increased for Deer Head from 1 to 1.25

Portals energy cost reduction in events for Create Basic Portal, Create Elite Portal & Summon Boss increased from 20% to 30%

Cooldown reduction of portals in objectives Page, Dagger, Dark Ones & Necronomicon increased from 15% to 30%

Energy regenerations in events Page & Dagger increased from 25s to 30s

Energy regenerations in events Dark Ones increased from 15s to 20s

Energy regenerations in events Necronomicon increased from 20s to 30s

Dark Ones demon bonus area radius increased from 24m to 30m

Warlord possessed basic unit balance damage increased from 325 to 400

Puppeteer possessed basic unit balance damage increased from 270 to 350

Necromancer possessed basic unit balance damage increased from 350 to 400

Warlord possessed basic / elite unit headshot damage reduced 180% / 150% to 125%

Puppeteer possessed basic / elite unit headshot damage reduced 180% / 150% to 125%

Necromancer possessed basic / elite unit headshot damage reduced 180% / 150% to 125%

Warlord Boss Unit health increased from 4500 to 5000, Elite units (non-possessed) health increased from 560 to 660

Puppeteer Boss Unit health increased from 2500 to 3000, Elite units (non-possessed) health increased from 480 to 580

Necromancer Boss Unit health increased from 4000 to 4500, Elite units (non-possessed) health increased from 480 to 580

Damage to evil energy while possessing a car when crashing into a Survivor reduced from 65% to 30%

Damage to evil energy while possessing a car when attacked increased from 10% to 20%

Car damage to Survivors increased from 200 to 250

Warlord Skill Demonic Revival increased from 2% (lv1), 5% (lv2) to 15% (lv1), 20% (lv2)

Warlord Skill Pain Parasite (Basic unit) increased from 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2) to 10% (lv1), 20% (lv2)

Warlord Skill Pain Parasite (Elite unit) increased from 0% (lv1), 10% (lv2) to 10% (lv1), 20% (lv2)

Warlord Skill Hemophobia reduced from 1 (lv1), 2 (lv2), 5 (lv3) to 1 (lv1), 2 (lv2), 3 (lv3)

Warlord Skill Too Grossed Out to Dodge reduced from 5s to 4s

Warlord Skill Too Grossed Out to Run reduced from 5s to 4s

Warlord "Bad influence" health increased from 20% to 100%

Warlord "Bad influence" damage increased from 20% to 30%

Warlord "Bad influence" cooldown increased from 30s to 60s

Warlord "Really bad influence I" attack frequency reduced from 10% to 5%

Warlord "Really bad influence II" attack frequency reduced from 20% to 10%

Warlord "Really bad influence III" attack frequency reduced from 30% to 15%

Warlord units damage with basic attacks to Necronomicon reduced from 100% to 75%

Warlord basic unit: Puke duration reduced from 3s to 2s

Warlord basic unit: Puke damage increased from 70 to 90

Puppeteer Skill Health raiser: Basic increased from 5% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 30% (lv3) to 20% (lv1), 25% (lv2), 35% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Health raiser: Elite increased from 5% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 30% (lv3) to 20% (lv1), 25% (lv2), 35% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Rocksteady: Elite increased from 5% (lv1), 10& (lv2), 15% (lv3) to 15% (lv1), 20% (lv2), 35% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Heavy damage: Basic increased from 2% (lv1), 5% (lv2), 10% (lv3) to 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 20% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Heavy damage: Elite increased from 2% (lv1), 5% (lv2), 10% (lv3) to 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 20% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Heavy damage: Boss increased from 2% (lv1), 5% (lv2), 10% (lv3) to 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 20% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Easy Access increased from 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2), 15% (lv3) to 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 20% (lv3)

Puppeteer Skill Possession Extension increased from 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2), 15% (lv3) to 10% (lv1), 15% (lv2), 20% (lv3)

Puppeteer "Puppet Master: Power possess" Cooldown reduced from 90s to 60s

Puppeteer "Puppet Master: Power possess" extra health increased from 40% to 80%

Necromancer Skill Skeletal Injury reduced from 10% to 5%

Necromancer Flute to kill: Cooldown increased from 75s to 80s

Necromancer Skill Relentless evil reduced from 5% (lv1), 10% (lv2), 20% (lv3) to 2% (lv1), 5% (lv2), 10% (lv3)

Flute skeleton duration reduced from 75s to 70s

General