EVO 2019 Leaves Out ‘Super Smash Bros. Melee’, Shares Thank You Video

This year’s Evolution Championship Series (EVO) has officially announced the nine fighting games that will be featured. However, one title was notably absent: Super Smash Bros. Melee.

Melee has been part of EVO for many years, and while other titles in the series have stepped in its shoes in the past, none seemed capable of completely replacing it. That said, with the arrival of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, it looks like that story has changed.

During the lineup reveal, a thank you video was shown, thanking Melee for all of the wonderful memories it has provided over the years.

EVO’s thank you video for Super Smash Bros. Melee pic.twitter.com/OG8DzW7R8c — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 27, 2019

The popular fighting game has had a good run at EVO, but it’s seemingly Ultimate‘s time to shine. Of course, fans wasted no time in expressing their feelings about Melee not being part of the lineup, and it wasn’t exactly the most positive response. Well, I guess that depends on how you look at it.

So glad melee is gone — PadWarrior (@pad_warrior) February 27, 2019

IT’S DEAD, THANK GOD! HAD A GREAT RUN BUT MAN IT’S TIME TO BURY IT — Jimbo (@itsJimboFresh) February 27, 2019

Finally! About time we let it go. pic.twitter.com/b0CYhRVnr6 — Marty Coulombe (@PPO_Marty) February 27, 2019

For those wondering, the nine games that will be part of EVO 2019 are as follows:

EVO 2019 will be taking place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 2nd until the 4th. You can read up more about this year’s event on their website.

