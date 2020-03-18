EVO Team Issues Coronavirus Update

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a plethora of cancellations for the video game industry. From GDC, to E3, and even a number of esports leagues, just about everything for the foreseeable future is on-hold; well, almost everything. Earlier this month, EVO president Joey Cuellar affirmed that EVO 2020 remains on-schedule for this summer, despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the EVO team reaffirmed on Twitter that the show is still proceeding as planned, but the situation may be reassessed, if necessary, and refunds issued to those that purchase tickets. It’s a more in-depth statement than Cuellar offered previously, and it should reassure those planning to attend that the situation is being taken seriously.

EVO is slated to take place July 31st through August 2nd, which puts the competition in a bit of a unique timeframe. It’s impossible for the show’s organizers to know what the status of the pandemic will be during that time, so their hesitance to cancel is completely understandable. Cuellar and the rest of the EVO team have a bit of a window to see what happens, but for those considering whether or not to make plans to attend, it does put them in a difficult position.

Should the global situation change, EVO 2020 could be a big event for the video game industry. With so many other industry events cancelled or postponed, the fighting game tournament could end up being the first major public event in gaming. As such, it could be the perfect place for announcements regarding upcoming fighting games or DLC characters. Of course, that would hinge entirely on whether or not the show’s Mandalay Bay location will be open in time, and whether or not the CDC and WHO assessments change.

An important message from the Evo team…

EVO 2020 is currently set to feature nine major fighting games, including Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: Tournament of Champions, Under Night In-Birth, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Soulcalibur VI, and Samurai Shodown.

EVO 2020 is tentatively set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Are you hoping to see EVO take place this year? What games are you looking forward to seeing during the tournament? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!