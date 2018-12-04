Kratos Fights Off Mystical Bears In Exclusive Preview for New ‘God of War’ Comic Series

God of War for the PlayStation 4 was met with incredible success and players fell in love with Kratos in his new role as a father to the young Atreus. For those that like to carry a little piece of their favourite adventures with them into the real world, a new comic series was announced earlier this year from Dark Horse Comics and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the upcoming issue:

iZombie and Witchfinder’s Chris Roberson is the writer leading this project with Mayday’s Tony Parker as the talented artist. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dan Jackson is on board as the mini-series’ colourist. The stunning art work seen above is done by the incredible E.M Gist, known for The Strain and Will Save the Galaxy for Food.

Issue two continues Kratos’ latest mystery in the God of War comic series, diving himself and his son even further into a new and dangerous adventure. With a new foe and secrets swiftly unraveling, the end is near for the fight against a formidable enemy.

“The God of War comic series finds Kratos living in the remote Norse Wilds after his war on the gods of Olympus,” Dark Horse Comics tells us about the latest adventure. “Seeking to put the rage that defined most of his life behind him, Kratos inadvertently sparks a feud with a mysterious cult of berserkers after attempting to save a stranger being mauled by a monstrous bear. But for the former Ghost of Sparta, no good deed goes unpunished.”

Interested in seeing the latest adventure for Kratos and his son? The first of four issues is available now, perfect for the holiday season, with the second going live on January 9th. The promising new adventure will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. You can also scoop it up at your local comic shop as well!

Want to catch up on the previous two issues before the next adventure begins? You can check out the entire series thus far right here on the Dark Horse website. There are bears, a mysterious cult, and “no good deed” unpunished for the former Ghost of Sparta!