EXIT: The Game Set In The World of CATAN Is Available Now

The makers behind CATAN and the EXIT series of games have joined forces for a mashup release in celebration of CATAN’s 30th anniversary! EXIT: The Game – Adventures on Catan brings the escape-room-style gameplay of EXIT to the world of Catan for new adventures designed for 1-4 players. EXIT: The Game – Adventures on Catan is currently priced at $19.95, with an arrival estimated for June 5th, 2025. It’s now available to pre-order here on Amazon. Additional details about the game can be found below.

EXIT: The Game – Adventures on Catan – $19.95 / “In EXIT: The Game – Adventures on Catan players set out to create a new life for themselves on the beautiful, resource-rich island of Catan. But numerous challenges and riddles await you on your exciting journey! In Adventures on Catan, there are nods to the beloved gameplay of CATAN, as players trade with residents to build out the island and discover more resources. Can you succeed in building a new life in a foreign land?” / Pre-order at Amazon here

Contents:

1 decoder disk

97 cards

8 foldouts

12 strange items

16 resource tokens

The CATAN novel, written by German creator of the game Klaus Teuber, recently received an English translation. The novel, which was released back in October 2024, is currently available here on Amazon in hardcover, audiobook, and Kindle formats.

Speaking with ComicBook back in 2023, Klaus Teuber’s son Guido spoke about the novels and how they came into being. “My dad, the way he invented or designed games, he would sit on the train and daydream,” Teuber said. “Eventually it would find its way into game form because he wanted to tell that story. So all of his game designs were always born out of the story, whether it’s Barbarossa, his first game of the year, or with CATAN.”

“He was always an avid reader and that always informed his game design,” Guido Teuber said of his father, Klaus. “He had so much still going on and so much in his head that he wanted to create and make happen, and unfortunately he wasn’t able to.”



