First Fable Reboot Details Revealed

Today, Xbox and Playground Games revealed a brand new Fable game, simply dubbed "Fable." In other words, the newest entry in the series is not Fable 4, but rather it appears to be a reboot of the fantasy RPG franchise. However, at the moment, neither Xbox nor Playground Games have outright confirmed this. In fact, details on the project are currently very scarce beyond one mere description of the game the pair revealed following its announcement. The description doesn't reveal much of note, but it does suggest the game is a reboot.

"A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places," reads the official description."

Beyond this, Xbox and Playground Games also confirmed the game is coming to Xbox Series X and PC. Interestingly, there's no word of an Xbox One version of the game, which suggests its release is still a ways off.

Previously, Microsoft confirmed that all of its first-party Xbox Series X games will also release on Xbox One for the first couple of years. In other words, if Fable isn't coming to Xbox One, this means it won't be releasing within this window.

Lastly, Microsoft confirmed the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches, which is to be expected. Every Xbox Games Studio game releases on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

That said, while details on the game are scarce, it hasn't stopped Xbox and PC fans from boarding the hype train:

