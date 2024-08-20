Fable Creator Announces Masters of Albion

Peter Molyneux is one of the more legendary names in video game development history. The creator cut his teeth with Bullfrog Productions where he helped make fan-favorite games like Populous, Magic Carpet, and Dungeon Keeper. He then formed Lionhead Productions where he created Black & White, The Movies, and the Fable franchise. After leaving that company, he formed 22can, which has largely worked on mobile titles in the last decade. However, Molyneux took to the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage to announce a new God Game called Masters of Albion. The game gives players the power of an ancient deity and lets them create their world.

Masters of Albion takes place within a large open world. Players will find and create towns as they build a protective world for their citizens. The game uses a day-night cycle to stimulate its different facets of gameplay. During the daytime, you’ll be largely safe, which means you can spend time designing and crafting products, trading with other factions, and generally building your town. When night falls, waves of monsters will begin attacking, so you’ll need to defend your settlements with well-placed traps and heroes.

Heroes are where things take on another level of complexity. While Masters of Albion is mostly a God Game, you can possess your heroes and use them in third-person combat. In the trailer, combat looked very basic, but that’s not unexpected for a game that’s focusing much more on building a world for NPCs to live in. Each hero can level up and equip new weapons. Plus, since you’re in charge of creating new items from goods, you get to decide what those weapons look like. The trailer showed a player building a bread sword. It’s not very effective, but it sure is a good bit.

Interestingly, Masters of Albion looks like it might be an off-shoot of a previous 22cans NFT project. The team developed a game called Legacy for web3, but the project was met with widespread backlash. Masters of Albion has several new wrinkles, but the creation side of the game definitely looks like it was, at best, heavily inspired by Legacy. That doesn’t mean Masters of Albion is going to be a crypto game, but it shares some aspects of that project.

Masters of Albion doesn’t have a release date yet but will launch on PC when it’s ready for launch. While he’s not involved, the next Fable game is scheduled to launch in late 2025.