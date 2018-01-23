Peter Molyneux Gives Us An Idea Of What He Wants From The Next Fable

There’s a lot of talk going around as of late regarding Microsoft reviving the Fable franchise, with Forza Horizon developer Playground Games reportedly at the helm. The company hasn’t said anything yet, but an announcement at E3 in a few months could be more than likely.

Still, that didn’t stop IGN from speculating what it would like to see from the next game in the series – and they managed to get a pretty big name on board.

Peter Molyneux founded the team at Lionhead Studios, who worked on the Fable franchise across various releases before finally folding up shop a little while back. So he has a pretty good idea what he wants – and here’s his pitch in full:

“Fable‘s story hinted at a dramatic time before Fable 1 when the Guild was founded, this would be a perfect setting for Fable 4, the land of Albion would be much more primitive, the magic much more attuned to nature, the combat much more brutal. The story would follow the founding members of the heroes guild, why it was set up.

I would love to see brutal, visceral and fluid combat system that left permanent scars. Weapons like short swords, long swords, daggers, spears, longbows and crossbows all having a there own combat feel and specialties. The magic system should be revamped with the ability to ‘craft’ your own unique system. Having a familiar of your choice (bird, cat, dog (goldfish???) ) which assists you with magic and bonds with you.

A whole new creature Bestiary of opponents to fight with hordes of small creatures, to god sized giants and of corse DRAGONS (rideable). Allowing a player to morph their own alignment, based on their actions, so you would become a Thief if you sneak and steal or a knight if you adhere to a code of honour etc. Having you own loyal horse which you train and bond with. Having your own home which you build from scratch up to an abode fit for a hero.

Marriage yes, Co-op yes, Town, cities and villages yes, Commerce yes, open world yes, first person option yes. I could go on forever about the beloved world of Fable.“

Whether Playground Games – or whoever is developing the new Fable – will follow this advice has yet to be seen, but we’ll likely find out in just a few months’ time.

You can play the original Fable games for Xbox 360, as well as Fable Anniversary on Xbox One, since it’s backward compatible.