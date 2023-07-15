Fable Narrative Lead Exits the Project

Fable’s narrative lead, Anna Megill, has left the game and is moving onto something different, an announcement this week confirmed. Megill announced her departure from the Playground Games team this week while saying she’d spent “several wonderful years” working on the game and called the opportunity a “dream come true.” For those who might worry about the fate of Fable and the Playground Games team now that Megill is gone, she offered some words of reassurance by saying the developers still working on the game make up a “Heroically talented team.”

Megill confirmed her exit from the Fable team in a series of tweets shared on July 14th. She said she’ll be taking some time off now after working on the game but would resume working on other projects after a brief break.

“Friends, I have news. In August, I’m stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable,” Megill said. “I’ve had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges.

“Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it’s wrenching to leave it behind,” she continued. “But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it’s in good hands. I’m excited for what’s coming next-for them and for me.”

Inevitably, people speculated on what this might mean for the game. Some pointed out in discussions about the vacated role that this probably wasn’t anything to worry about. Perhaps looking to get ahead of some of that speculation before it went on for too long, Megill elaborated shortly after her initial tweets by saying that she exited the project at a suitable jumping-off point.

Prior to her work at Playground Games, Megill worked on games like Dishonored, Control, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Before she was the narrative lead on Fable, she worked on the project at Playground Games as the lead writer since 2020. She held the narrative lead role for just over a year before leaving the team.

Fable showed up with a new trailer not long ago at the most recent Xbox Showcase, but the game still does not yet have a release date.