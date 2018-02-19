Fable Fortune Launches for Free This Week

Craving more Fable in your life? Still struggling to curb the despair that comes with knowing that we may never see a full-fledged Fable adventure game ever again? Dry those salty tears, friends, and save them for your competition, because Fable Fortune is finally launching out of early access, and landing for free on your Xbox One or PC on February 22!

This morning developers Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic sent out a nifty little press release announcing the launch of their gorgeous new collectible card game, and they were very proud to point out that, after seven months of early-access on Steam, players have awarded Fable Fortune with a ‘Very Positive’ feedback rating (see the Steam page here). This is pretty rare to see with early-access games due to performance issues or general lack of content. Luckily, Fable Fortune was introduced to players with a strong vision and finely-iterated gameplay mechanics in place — and it’s only gotten better.

Fable Fortune will feature a single-player story mode for those of you who like a little narrative and learning at your own pace. In fact, this morning’s press release outlined a few new tools which will help newer players jump in and start having fun with the game straight away. “Other shiny new additions include a Deck Helper and Guildmaster-led tutorial to help new players get into the game, a Daily Bounties system, rare Fancy cards to make mum proud, as well as smaller tweaks, convenient new features, and a treasure trove of new cards to be discovered. There’s never been a better time to return to Albion.”

Like Hearthstone, Fable Fortune will be completely free to play, but players will be able to purchase card packs. If you’d like to get a great head start, it’s not too late to pick up a Founder’s Pack for $14.99. Your purchase will grant you immediate access to the game and over $40 worth of items (including 20 card packs).

We’ve been following this one for a long time, and can’t wait to start building decks and bathing in the sights, sounds, and characters of the Fable universe. We’ll see you online!