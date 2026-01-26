Fable’s Romance Options Are Almost Unbelievable

Fable is on track for its 2026 release, and it’s bringing with it a massive amount of romance options that make it exponentially larger than anything that came before. If you’ve ever played one of the Fable games, you already know that romancing NPCs is a big part of the game. You can find a nice NPC, date them (if they’re willing), and even get married and have kids. It’s one of those core aspects of the Fable franchise that sets it apart from almost everything else out there, not because you can marry an NPC, but because of its scope and complexity, which is not only ingenious — it’s much larger than you think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On January 22, 2026, Fable director Ralph Fulton told IGN that Fable will come with 1,000 independently voiced NPCs, and each one of them is a potential marriage match. That’s a scope you won’t find in other games, and setting aside the fact that they hired a horde of voice actors to lend their vocal talent to these characters, it’s a level of complexity that’s unmatched. When you want to date someone in Fable, it’s not necessarily about how charming your character might be, as their morality, and most importantly, their actions in and around town, have a significant impact on potential matches.

You’ll Have 1,000 NPCs to Charm in Fable

Image courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Fulton described how things work in Fable, explaining that all of the NPCs “are handcrafted, and there are a lot of things about the way we have built the living population, which I think you could be forgiven for saying is just nuts. … We wanted to craft every one of these NPCs from their name, to their appearance, to their personality traits, to that moral worldview that I talked about, to where they work and where they live, and what their family unit is because it’s important to the player that they can get to know unique crafted NPCs.”

Fable is coming Autumn 2026.



Become the Hero you want to be in an immersive open-world action-RPG where each choice shapes your journey, reputation is everything, and fairytale endings are never guaranteed.



✨ Wishlist now:@Xbox: https://t.co/S5Tw1KaoO5@Steam:… pic.twitter.com/l449maEBPF — Fable (@fable) January 22, 2026

Because the NPCs aren’t procedurally-generated and are significantly more complex, charming them will take a bit of effort. They’ll carry on conversations, discussing what interests them or what’s happening around them. According to Fulton, “You can go and speak to every single one of them in fully voiced conversations. You could marry, it’ll be a bit of work, but you can marry them all.” He went on to add that you can have children with them, hire them for work, fire them, and they’ll vocally reflect your choices throughout the game.

If you want to marry one of the NPCs, it will take some work, so be prepared to bring your A-game. They won’t accept your marriage proposal without reason, and while some might be attracted to an honorable person, others might prefer dastardly rogues. Each NPC comes with their own expectations, just like real people, elevating the already advanced system of morality and dialogue exchange from previous franchise entries to new heights. It seems that whatever interests you will be available, so be prepared to dive into Fable to find some digital love.

What do you think of the relationship possibilities in Fable? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!