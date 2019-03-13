Facebook Is Down, Site Confirms No DDoS Attack

Since earlier today, a plethora of social media sites, namely Facebook and Instagram, have been down prompting worries of a potential DDoS attack. Luckily for those worried that there was something more nefarious going on, the team over at Facebook took to Twitter to provide an update.

We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

“We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack,” reads the above Twitter post. Joking reactions aside regarding the irony of the very post’s nature given the platform, it was a serious concern for many. Though many peruse the social media site for fun, many businesses rely on the traffic that Facebook brings. Because of that, prolonged outages such as this can be detrimental to a company’s day-to-day, especially with smaller-owned brands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that may not know, DDoS means Distributed Denial of Service and it’s a malicious attack on a server in an attempt to overwhelm it and negatively impact user experience. With Instagram and Facebook being two major hitters in the social media world, it’s understandable that the reaction to the outage would be immediate and deafening.

Luckily, it looks like the team is hard at work on a fix, so hopefully the situation will right itself here shortly. In the meantime, Twitter seems to be one of the major social media names unaffected, and they have hilarious GIFs to help pass the time.

Any other sites you’ve noticed this kind of issue with today? Hit us with them down in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!