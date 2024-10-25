Factorio Players Discover a Fix to Huge Issue: “I Rage Quit Over This”

Factorio: Space Age released this week on Steam, which briefly put the 2020 game at the top of the Steam charts, above the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Counter-Strike 2. The new Space Age expansion adds a metric ton of content to the game, as evident by its $35.00 price tag, which is the same price the base game costs. And as you would expect, it has brought lots of players back to the game about building and creating automated factories.

Over on the game’s Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post relaying word that when you press the red trash button your space platform will be instantly deleted. This is obviously an oversight, as there should probably be a confirmation screen or some type of second prompt to avoid accidental deletions. Currently there isn’t though, and it is making some players “rage quit.”

That said, the top comment of this post revealed something many, if not most Factorio players had no idea about, and that is that you can “cancel deletion” of a platform up to five minutes after deleting it.

Of course, if this is the intended solution from Wube Software, it is not a great one because it relies on the user noticing the deletion. To this end, the only way to solve the issue if you don’t catch it within five minutes is to load your previous manual save, assuming you didn’t overwrite it in the meantime.

At the moment of publishing, Wube Software has not commented on the problem in any capacity. Thus, it is unclear if there is any plan to fix this in the pipeline. There could be, but it has not been communicated so far. If this changes though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be careful you don’t accidentally delete your platform, as it is apparently quite easy to do, or at least that is what the number of players having issues with it suggests is this the case.

