New Steam Release Dethrones Counter-Strike 2 and Black Ops 6 on Sales Charts

If you check the Top Sellers chart on Steam, right now Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sits in the number one spot, a spot it is unlikely to let go of for a few weeks. As you may know, the new Call of Duty game is not even out until tomorrow, so it is snatched the Steam crown with just pre-orders. However, there was a brief period this week where it was dethroned of the top spot.

While the game in question has since fallen behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, fellow new release Rivals of Aether II, Counter-Strike 2, and Throne of Liberty, it was above all of them earlier in the week. The game in question actually released back in 2020, but the new surge of players is thanks to the game’s new expansion that released on October 21.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery Steam game is Factorio from Wube Software, one of Steam’s biggest releases of the 2020s, as evident by its Overwhelmingly Positive rating and 97 percent approval rating across a staggering 152,801 user reviews.

This week, on October 21, Factorio: Space Age, a major new expansion for the game, released. And lots of players jumped back in to check it out, as evident by the surge to the top of the Top Sellers chart. The new expansion — which runs at $35 — released alongside the game’s 2.0 update.

“Factorio: Space Age continues the player’s journey after launching rockets into space,” reads the official Steam description of the new expansion. “Discover new worlds with unique challenges, exploit their novel resources for advanced technological gains, and manage your fleet of interplanetary space platforms.”

Picking up right where the base game left off, the new expansion has the highest rating a game can earn on Steam: Overwhelmingly Positive. This is thanks to 98 percent of 2,515 user reviews rating the game positively.

Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck interested in checking out the game or its expansion will be happy to know the game not only runs on Steam Deck, but its status is “Verified,” which means Valve has confirmed it runs as it should on the handheld machine.