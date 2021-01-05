Fall Guys Reveals First of 3 DOOM Eternal Skins

✖

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic was supposed to reveal a DOOM Eternal skin on Tuesday during a special stream, but that reveal didn’t go as planned. Due to some complications that weren’t detailed in the latest update on the DOOM collab, the stream had to be rescheduled to a new date that hasn’t yet been announced. However, we did get one reveal from Tuesday with the unveiling of one of three different DOOM Eternal skins.

The first of those DOOM crossover skins can be seen below. If you’ve played through DOOM Eternal and its excellent DLC, you’ll recognize the tiny DOOM-ified bean to the left of the image as a Tyrant. These towering demons were some of DOOM Eternal’s most imposing enemies since they soaked up damage easily and controlled significant areas of the arenas due to their size, but they’re much less imposing when they’ve been turned into Fall Guys beans.

Well... this is awkward... We accidentally made this swole bean so unleakable that even WE are unable to leak it 😅 Unfortunately, we'll have to reschedule the stream... 😂😭 We've hacked the system though... here's a leaked render pic.twitter.com/M6iqlzHsCy — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 5, 2021

While only one of the Fall Guys skins have been revealed at this time, the silhouettes of the other two which are still to be revealed give a pretty good idea of who they might be. The one to the right appears to be the Cacodemon, a recurring enemy in DOOM games that’s most easily dispatched in DOOM Eternal by firing a grenade into its mouth. The one in the center should inevitably be the DOOM Slayer himself.

Based on some of the Fall Guys tweets from before, it looks like the DOOM Slayer was supposed to be the big reveal during the stream. With no new date set for the stream at this time, it’s unclear when the rest of the DOOM Eternal skins will be revealed and when they’ll be added to the game.

1 hour 20 mins until the stream 👀 We'll be revealing a costume that rhymes with schmoom schmayer from the hit game schmoom schmeternal — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) January 5, 2021

Fall Guys is getting at least three DOOM Eternal skins that we know of now, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet if that’ll be the extent of the DOOM crossover.