Fall Guys Reveals Exciting New Feature

Fall Guys fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future, with the game soon going free-to-play, and adding support for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg, as developer Mediatonic is also working on a level editor for the game. The tool will allow players to create their own levels, and share them online with other players. Unfortunately, Mediatonic states that the "mode is still a fair way from release," so it could be quite some time before we get to see it implemented.

A video showcasing the new feature can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If you were the official Naming Things Manager, what would you call this mode?



It's still under construction, we just wanted to show you what we're working on as we knew you'd be excited! pic.twitter.com/fSFWaYuoEE — Fall Guys – Free For All – JUNE 21st 👑 (@FallGuysGame) May 17, 2022

From the video, it definitely looks like players will have a lot of customization tools available to them! We can see plenty of different obstacles to place, and parameters that can be specifically customized, including size, direction, and more. Before the level can be published online, creators will have to clear it for themselves, and it looks like they'll get to wear a nifty construction hat avatar item when doing so. Mediatonic is looking for name suggestions for the mode, but it's unclear if the team will go with a fan suggestion, or if it's just looking for feedback. Either way, Fall Guys fans seem pretty excited by the prospect of the mode!

It will be interesting to see what impact all these changes will have on Fall Guys! There was a lot of hype surrounding the game when it first released, but things have quieted down significantly, since. Going free-to-play, adding support for additional consoles, and incorporating a level maker all seem like big ways to attract a new audience. Hopefully, this will lead to a lot more interest in the game!

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions releasing June 21st. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to using this new feature in Fall Guys? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!