Fall Guys Adds Free Holiday Costume, Releases Live-Action Christmas Video

Now that we are collectively well into the holiday season, and Fall Guys from developer Mediatonic is in Season 3, the two have come together in sweet harmony as the folks behind the popular video game are offering a free "holiday" costume to everyone that claims it. It is, essentially, a Santa Claus skin complete with a giant red coat, fluffy white beard, and more.

The free outfit is available in-game between today, December 21st, and December 25th, which is of course Christmas. As part of the free costume announcement, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital also put out a delightful little live-action Christmas ad to accompany it that sees a giant bean wandering around and generally getting into holiday trouble. It turns out that there are a whole lot of things that look a bit like the game's Crowns in holiday decorations. You can check out the full holiday video below:

From all of us at @Mediatonic and @DevolverDigital... We'd really like to thank you all for your support this year! We've gifted you all a little something for the holidays 🎁🎅 Devolver made a live-action Christmas ad for the occasion... pic.twitter.com/yNxApzsgap — Fall Guys ❄️ Season 3 Out Now! (@FallGuysGame) December 21, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is currently in the midst of Season 3. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

