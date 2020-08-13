Fall Guys Is Giving Players a Free Legendary Skin

✖

Fall Guys players are getting a free legendary skin and some extra Kudos to spend as a makeup gift for the times the servers weren’t holding up well after the game’s big launch. The downtime rendered the game unplayable for many with sporadic outages building up to the game going into maintenance mode, but it’s now working properly. Those players who experienced those server problems will be getting the Legendary Prickles skin for their jellybean personas and will also get 5,000 Kudos to spend as they please on things from the in-game store.

Developer Mediatonic said more than once it planned to give players some sort of reward to compensate them for the times the servers were causing problems. The reward wasn’t settled on until Thursday, but given the variety of skins Fall Guys had and the fact that there are only two currencies for players to spend, it seemed likely players would get a mix of cosmetics and spending money. Today’s confirmation of the makeup reward shows that’s indeed what players are getting.

The Legendary Prickles outfit can be seen below which turns players into a potted cactus that also manages to give off some distinct pickle vibes. It’s a variant of one of the skins players came up with during the pre-launch Make a Fall Guy contest, the creators said.

While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us! We're pleased to announce we're gifting you all this Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos! pic.twitter.com/vsyXEqS1Tg — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

Any player that has ever opened the game before midnight tonight, will be gifted this compensation automatically! The costume is a variant of one that was designed by a Make A Fall Guys winner! pic.twitter.com/XNciJOyokK — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

Those rewards are being given out to anyone who opened the game before midnight, so if you’ve been playing Fall Guys for any stretch of time since its launch, you’ll have these rewards waiting on you.

Fall Guys’ Prickle skin comes in multiple parts like other cosmetic sets, so you can mix and match the outfit with others to create your own looks. The 5,000 Kudos reward is also a pretty generous one since it’d take more than a few games to accumulate that much of the currency depending on how skilled and lucky you are.

Players are already showing off their new Prickles skin in-game, so next time you log in, you should have it waiting for you so long as you played within the timeframe established above.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.