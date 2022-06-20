Fall Guys Reveals New Changes Coming in Free-to-Play Update

Prior to its upcoming free-to-play transition, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed some of the changes that will be coming to the game as a whole. In a general sense, some monumental tweaks are set to appear in Fall Guys in the coming day. Not only will the game now be free to download, but it will also feature cross-platform progression. And while these might be the most standout changes, Mediatonic has revealed what else is in store for this week.

In a rundown on social media, Mediatonic unveiled many of the most notable fixes that will soon be coming to Fall Guys. Some of these updates are as simple as improved performance, while others rectify some long-running annoyances in the game. In a general sense, these improvements are ones that longtime players should appreciate quite a bit.

As for when this update will arrive, it's set to come to Fall Guys tomorrow on June 21st. In addition to this patch arriving on this date, Fall Guys will also become free-to-play at this point and will release for the first time on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. In short, now is likely the best time to check out the game once again if you have stopped playing in recent months.

If you'd like to see the full list of alterations that will be landing in Fall Guys this week, you can find them all down below.