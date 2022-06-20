Fall Guys Reveals New Changes Coming in Free-to-Play Update
Prior to its upcoming free-to-play transition, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed some of the changes that will be coming to the game as a whole. In a general sense, some monumental tweaks are set to appear in Fall Guys in the coming day. Not only will the game now be free to download, but it will also feature cross-platform progression. And while these might be the most standout changes, Mediatonic has revealed what else is in store for this week.
In a rundown on social media, Mediatonic unveiled many of the most notable fixes that will soon be coming to Fall Guys. Some of these updates are as simple as improved performance, while others rectify some long-running annoyances in the game. In a general sense, these improvements are ones that longtime players should appreciate quite a bit.
As for when this update will arrive, it's set to come to Fall Guys tomorrow on June 21st. In addition to this patch arriving on this date, Fall Guys will also become free-to-play at this point and will release for the first time on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. In short, now is likely the best time to check out the game once again if you have stopped playing in recent months.
If you'd like to see the full list of alterations that will be landing in Fall Guys this week, you can find them all down below.
- Major optimisations to various areas of memory usage, reducing instances of crashes on PlayStation
- Improvements to PlayStation FPS on object-heavy levels such as Fruit Chute, Slime Climb, Lost Temple and more
- Improvements to tails being grabbed from a distance by players experiencing high latency
- If multiple Squads get 0 points (particularly in modes such as Xtreme Squads) they will be eliminated instead of tying and moving to the next Round
- Fixed an exploit on tile levels such as Thin Ice, where players could spam jump and avoid breaking tiles (Thin Ice is back!)
- Fixed a Tail Tag exploit where players could stand on a podium and evade capture
- Fixed instances in Royal Fumble where the tail would disappear if the player with it disconnected
- Fixed pipes at the end of Pipe Dream overshooting players over the finish line
- Fixed the Options menu randomly appearing during gameplay on PS4
- Fixed "Multiple Shows Selected" showing when queuing for a single show in a party
- Fixed hoops spawning too high to reach on levels such as Hoopsie Daisy
- Fixed players queueing together being placed into separate squads
- Fixed instances of players respawning in Xtreme mode
- Fixed Clank appearing yellow instead of Red or Blue in Team Tail Tag
- Fixed Thin Ice music in Finals Marathon