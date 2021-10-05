Fall Guys Update Blasted by Players For Controversial Change

A new Fall Guys update has been released on PC, PS4, and PS5 and a controversial change it makes to the game is being slammed by players of the battle royale title. As you can see in the patch notes further down the article, the update is far from major, but it does make a change to the game that you will immediately notice. More specifically, the game’s UI has been tweaked, and judging by the reaction over on Twitter, developer Mediatonic missed the mark with the changes.

Pitched as “Fancy New UI,” the changes aren’t anything radical, which is to say, the UI hasn’t been completely overhauled to the point it’s no longer recognizable. That said, it’s different, and players don’t seem to like it.

“Oh God that UI looks so unfinished, looks like you just grabbed a UI pack from the unity store for your alpha build,” reads one reply to the change over on Twitter. Why has no real functionality beenadded to the UI? Saving combination of costumes you like etc?” “Now you just need to revert to the old UI and fix the problems the new update’s brought,” added another player.

PATCH NOTES:

Four additional Rounds will be coming to Xtreme Fall Guys later in the season: Clapping hands sign Skyline Stumble, Clapping hands sign Treetop Tumble, Clapping hands sign Lily Leapers, and Clapping hands sign Roll On

Fancy New UI

Improvements to ball weights on rounds such as Fall Ball, Snowy Scrap, and Rock’n’Roll



Roll On intro camera fixed



‘Monkey’ outfit no longer appears pinkish in team rounds



Team colors are no longer different during the Victory screen than the ones displayed during a team round



Custom Lobbies: Roll Call Show no longer skips to the final round when launched at max capacity in a Custom Lobby



Fixed an issue where players could fall out of bounds on Lilly Leapers when being launched by the hammers



Fixed an issue where Fall Guys could become stuck between the platforms and fans on Treetop Tumble



At the moment of publishing, Mediatonic has yet to address the complaints about the new UI. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.