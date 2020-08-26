Fall Guys Is the Most Downloaded PlayStation Plus Game of All Time

Just how popular is the recent video game Fall Guys from Mediatonic? Well, according to PlayStation, it is incredibly popular. In fact, the company revealed that, as of today, Fall Guys is officially the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time on a global basis. That means of all the free video games that PlayStation has offered via its subscription service over the years, Fall Guys has seen the most downloads despite having been only available for just under a month.

In case you missed it, Fall Guys is one of the two freebies this month alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The game has become very popular in a short time thanks in part to the fact that it's basically a battle royale party game. It helps, of course, that it basically makes for prime Twitch viewing, for example, and the game's characters -- which are basically giant beans -- make for easy crossover ideas.

As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis. Congrats to @Mediatonic! pic.twitter.com/eYwtYMr3Nw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 26, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and it even recently received a new level. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. It is currently unclear whether it might show up on either of the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

