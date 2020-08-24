New Fall Guys Art Imagines Popular Pokemon as In-Game Skins

✖

Given the popularity of Fall Guys, it only makes sense to mash-up the game with other popular franchises, such as Pokemon. BossLogic previously created a Pikachu-inspired Fall Guys skin, but artist Chase Morello took three other popular Pokemon for his own creations: Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. The skin concepts can be seen in the Tweet below, and they look quite impressive! The most noticeable change comes down to the arms of the three Pokemon, which are a bit longer than normal. Since these are meant to be costumes, rather than the creatures themselves, the change makes sense, but it might be a little jarring for some Pokemon fans!

At the moment, official Pokemon skins in Fall Guys seem a bit unlikely. The game is currently only available on PS4 and Steam, though developer Mediatonic is already asking fans to let them know what additional platforms they'd like to see the game appear on. A dataminer has also discovered a file that seems to hint at a Nintendo Switch version of the game. If the game does come to the handheld hybrid, Pokemon skins could be possible, alongside other franchises owned or co-owned by Nintendo.

Reception to Morello's designs seems quite positive across Twitter. The above Tweet was even retweeted by the official Fall Guys Twitter account, so it's possible that Mediatonic and Devolver Digital are taking note of some of the more popular fan art.

For now, Fall Guys fans will just have to wait and see! Given the game's current popularity, just about everyone wants to see their characters appear as skins in the game. Demand has gotten so high that Mediatonic announced a "Battle of the Brands" to raise money for the SpecialEffect charity. The highest bidder will donate to the cause, and also receive their skin design in Fall Guys. With a week left to go, YouTube channel FGTEEV is in the lead with a bid of $422,222.22.

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Morello's Pokemon skins? Would you like to see Pokemon skins appear in Fall Guys? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

