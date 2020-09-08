Fall Guys' Biggest Problem Is Getting Fixed Very Soon

✖

Fall Guys' biggest problem -- or at least one of its biggest problems -- on PS4 and PC should be fixed soon with an upcoming update. Last month, Fall Guys launched and took the Internet over by storm. A month later, it has millions of players. And like every competitive online game of its size, it has its fair share of cheaters. And like most games, most of these cheaters are plaguing the experience on PC. That said, unlike some games, Fall Guys hasn't been as great at sniffing out these cheaters and permanently getting rid of them. However, this should change soon.

To achieve this, Fall Guys is going to be implementing the same anti-cheating software that Fortnite makes usage of. And according to the game's official Twitter account, this should provide an appreciable improvement in this area. In the meantime, developer Mediatonic has thanked fans for their patience.

For now, the precise timeline for these changes is unclear. We know this week the current detection system is being expanded, however, the new anti-cheat tech's release window is a more vague "next couple of weeks."

"We're really sorry about the cheating problem," said the developer on Twitter. "We're expanding the current detection system this week to improve things We also have a BIG update in the next couple of weeks that adds the same anti-cheat used by games such as Fortnite. Thanks for bearing with us!"

Fall Guys is available via the PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, there has been no official word of an Xbox One port, nor a Nintendo Switch port, nor a mobile port, nor next-gen ports.

"Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains," reads an official pitch of the game. "Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!"