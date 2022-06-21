Fall Guys Servers Go Down on Xbox and Nintendo Switch Release Day

Fall Guys' servers have taken a hit on the day of the game's release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, which is also the day the game became free-to-play on all platforms. Fall Guys had a big presence in 2020, as many people were looking for fun online games to keep them busy during the early days of the pandemic. It was available via PlayStation Plus and PC at first and got a major boost from YouTubers and streamers who championed the game for its fun mini-games. It was essentially a new spin on the battle royale genre, which content creators ate up. Eventually, Among Us became the talk of the town and other major releases took Fall Guys' throne, but it didn't mean people didn't love it anymore.

After plenty of demand, developer Mediatonic confirmed that Fall Guys would be coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game would also become free-to-play at this time, so naturally, a lot more people would be able to play the game and it would be more accessible. Despite the game having a massive launch in 2020, it seems Mediatonic may not have been ready for how many people were going to try the game out today. The servers have been down pretty much since the game's new season began and it was released on new platforms. While it's not impossible to find a game, it is incredibly difficult and many players are having no luck whatsoever. The official Fall Guys Twitter has confirmed it is working on the issue, but has temporarily disabled custom games while it resolves the problem.

am sorry but a lot of the frosting dried so this is taking some time to clean up



i also added ants thinking they'd eat the frosting but it made the problem worse



your continued patience through this is appreciated!! https://t.co/GrN4BVLyA2 — Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL TODAY! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) June 21, 2022

Given it has already been hours since the issues began, it's unclear when it will be fixed, but we'll keep you updated. In the meantime, you can check out the patch notes for the new Fall Guys update and see what's new with the game if you're a returning player. Hopefully, it won't be too much longer until the servers are fixed and players can go back to enjoying themselves.

Fall Guys is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store. Are you going to check out Fall Guys when the servers are back up? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.