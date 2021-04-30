Fall Guys on Xbox and Nintendo Switch Gets Delayed, Cross-Play Announced

✖

Fall Guys will not be releasing for the Nintendo Switch this summer nor will it release for the Xbox platforms during that time window either. Mediatonic broke the bad news to prospective Fall Guys players on Friday in a post on the game’s site that confirmed those two versions of the game had been delayed with no new release window given. The good news to come from all this is that cross-play is being added to Fall Guys, so when the game is eventually out everywhere, all the players will be connected in one big bean-filled ecosystem.

Mediatonic talked about the Fall Guys delay in this post where it recalled the moments when the game was announced first for the Nintendo Switch and immediately afterwards for the Xbox systems. The game was pretty popular already on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms, so a wider release seemed likely once the opportunity was there. That’s still going to happen, just not on the schedule initially laid out by Mediatonic.

We've done a blog post with news around Xbox and Switch releases... and CROSSPLAY 👀 🙏 pls read the blog for context 🙏 If you reply to this tweet without reading the blog, I will personally 1v1 you on slimb climb, and I will win 💅https://t.co/hqiNNuNxM4 — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 30, 2021

“With so many new opportunities now in our hands, we've realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on,” Mediatonic said to confirm the delay of the two new versions of the game.

Offsetting the blow of that delay was the news of cross-play coming to the game in the future, a feature which Mediatonic says it believes will make the new versions “really worth the wait.”

“While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we’re super grateful for your patience,” Mediatonic said. “This delay gives our team some time to add features like crossplay, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice.”

While we don’t have a release date or even a timeframe for those versions now, Mediatonic said it’d share more information when it could about the future plans for the game.