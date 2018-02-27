Fallout 3 Remake Rebuilding Entire Game Using Fallout 4’s Engine

We’ve talked about Capital Wasteland before in the past, and how could we not? The project of bringing Fallout 3 to life once more using Fallout 4’s creation engine is an incredible feat that continues to make amazing progress. The team over at Road to Liberty has just released a new video showing interested players how the project is coming along with pre-alpha gameplay footage to show off quests and some of the metro tunnels.

There is no denying that there are some breathtaking mods for Bethesda’s hit RPG franchise. Even New Vegas is also getting the remake treatment using Fallout 4. But this project is more about the turning point of the series back when Zenimax and Bethesda first obtained the rights to the epic RPG tale. Taking what people loved about the first game, including the dialogue and quests, and bringing into a more modern graphic setting is something that a lot of people are looking forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in learning more? You can take a gander at the Capital Wasteland website right here to see previous progress updates to see how far along this has come since its story board phase. Screenshots, dev updates, and more give this ambitious goal a lot more merit than at first glance.

According to the site’s mission statement:

“Long ago in an ancient and chaotic time known as the 00’s, Bethesda and Zenimax attained the rights to a game called Fallout: A Post-Apocalyptic Role-Playing Game from Internplay and Black Isle Studios. In 2008, they released their first installation into the franchise: Fallout 3.

“Now, nearly 1 years later, we want to keep the first 3D entry alive and kicking by updating and bringing it into the current generation of gaming and graphics by rebuilding the entire Capital Wasteland- complete with quests, dialogue, and all locations- into Fallout 4‘s Creation Engine.”

For more about Fallout 3 and what it brought to the player experience:

“Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault. Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation.”