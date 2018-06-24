Fallout 4 Becomes Fallout 76 With This Mod

Fallout 4 players can get ready for one modder’s vision of a Fallout 76 experience with a mode that turns the most recent Fallout game into a griefer’s multiplayer paradise.

Modder SKK50 created a mod that’s aptly called Fallout 4-76, a mod that inserts the mechanics of Fallout 76 into Fallout 4. With the new Fallout game that’s coming out later this year including multiplayer, there have been some concerns that the feature that’s new to Fallout will prompt players to become griefers. For those who thankfully haven’t dealt with that type of player in the past, the term refers to someone who makes it their sole mission to make sure other players have a bad time, usually by killing them or preventing them from accomplishing a task.

To add the griefers that are meant to fill the role of other human players traversing the wasteland together, the mod removes many NPCs from the game. Diamond City, for example, removes 52 out of the 65 NPCs, SKK50 says in the mod’s description. To replicate the multiplayer experience, the mod adds “human” characters that follow you around and lob taunts at you while others will actively try to take you out.

“Random mixed human griefers will spawn and follow you, issuing half-witted taunt messages,” the mod description on Nexus Mods says. “Kill them all and more will turn up in time, like roaches on bad meat. If you run far enough away, that group will get bored and leave you alone … for a while. From V004 a player to griefer level matching system (N00b, Scrub, L33t) is introduced to allow the Fallout 4-76 experience to start at Vault 111 exit with a fresh player.”

Those keeping up with Fallout 76 news will also know that you can launch nukes on the map. It’s been said that those won’t be too hard to avoid, but there’s still the ever-present danger of having a nuclear bomb dropped on you while you’re just doing your thing in Fallout 76. The nukes that have been added to Fallout 4 will always target players, though there are some measures in place to help you stay alive.

“Occasional nukes are launched at you with a minimal getaway warning. Sometimes they land back on the Griefers, as they are naturally unclever. Nukes will not be launched directly at red workshops, so you can do some arts and crafts in peace if you stay close. Note as this is a B.E.T.A. some nuke warnings may be missed, but your player deaths are helping debug my free product.”

You can find the full mod here as well as instructions on how to download and install it.

