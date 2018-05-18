Fallout 4 Free-to-Play This Weekend

For those Sole Survivors who haven’t had the chance to check out the Wasteland for themselves with Bethesda’s Fallout 4, there’s some good news! Microsoft h as announced that the Xbox One is hosting a free-to-play weekend for the open-world RPG, letting players experience the world of radiated glory for themselves. Who knows, it might be the perfect time! Who is to say there won’t be some special news revealed at this year’s E3?

According to Bethesda, “From Midnight PST Thursday, May 17, to Midnight PST Monday, May 21, Fallout 4 is free to download and play on Xbox One. Should you decide to purchase the game during the event, your save data will carry over, ensuring you won’t have to stop adventuring after the Free Weekend concludes.”

For those that couldn’t get enough of hunting those Deathclaws, the game itself, including add-ons, are all on sale. The base edition of the game is 50% off throughout the Free Weekend, with the Game of the Year edition being33% off, and the Season Pass being 40% off.

There will be even more opportunities to save for Xbox Live members, “After May 21, Fallout 4 and its add-on content will go on sale through Xbox Live’s Deals with Gold until Monday, March 28 at Midnight PST. Do note that Deals with Gold does require an active Xbox Live Gold membership.”

Whether you’re hopping into the Wasteland for the first time, or just looking to score some DLC goodness for a sweet price, it’s a great time to dive back into the latest title in the iconic Fallout franchise.

For more about the game:

“As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”