Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Offers First Look at the Redesigned Shotgun

The amazingly creative team behind the incredible total conversion mod Fallout 4: New Vegas continues to make amazing progress on their ambitious fan project, each week filling those interested in on the journey to completion. This dedicated fan-driven project brings the best of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas into the massive world of Fallout 4. But we’re not the only ones impressed, Bethesda themselves have backed this project!

Now that it’s a new week, and the latest sneak peek offered by the F4NV crew shows off the simpler side of the Wasteland with a first look at a 3D model of one of the in-game guns: the sawed off shotgun:

“A Laser Rifle is a wonderfully complex weapon,” began the latest update on Facebook. “A marvel of advanced energy weapons technology, it can be modified to fill countless roles, and with the right parts can be anything from a trusty sidearm to a devastating long-range sniper weapon. In the right hands it can become a wonderful primary weapon.

But sometimes, you just need to keep things nice and simple. Uncomplicated. You need a weapon that excels in its given role, and can be trusted to do so no matter what. And for times like that, nothing rocks in close quarters like the Sawed-off Shotgun. Known by some as the ‘ultimate melee weapon,’ almost nothing can surpass the close-range effectiveness of a cut down scattergun.”

They added, “Featuring the work of 3d Team member Painter2099, this double-barreled beauty is a fusion of the original Fallout 3 Sawed-Off Shotgun, the version included in Fallout: New Vegas, as well as Adam Adamowicz’s original concept art!”

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! This is a project that we are very passionate about as well and we absolutely love all of the amazing updates from the team.

To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

