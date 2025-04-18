New Fallout 4 Spin-Off Game Reportedly Leaked, Releasing Soon

According to a new report, a Fallout 4 spin-off game in the style of Fallout: New Vegas, a spin-off of Fallout 3, is in development, and in development at the studio responsible for Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian Entertainment. For those that don’t know, Xbox owns both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda, the latter of which gives it creative control over the Fallout franchise. And with Bethesda Game Studios busy with The Elder Scrolls 6, it’s going to be a long time before Fallout 5 is released. And considering Fallout 4 itself is already 10 years old, this is a problem. According to a new report, this is why Obsidian Entertainment has been tapped to return to the series.

The report doesn’t have many details on the game, at least of the salient variety, but it is suggested this spin-off Fallout 4 game could arrive as soon as 2026. If this is the case, Obsidian Entertainment has been working on it for at least a few years. However, considering it just shipped Avowed, and considering it also has The Outer Worlds 2 coming later this year, it is unclear where there are any remaining resources and manpower for a new Fallout game.

As for the source of the report, it is Xbox-centric YouTuber Colt Eastwood, a source that has an inconsistent track record featuring both scoops that ended up proving legitimate, but also scoops that ultimately proved completely inaccurate. To an extent, this is just the business of being in the business of scoops.

All of this is to say, take this information with a grain of salt, especially considering it has not been reported anywhere else. As for the implicated parties — Xbox, Bethesda, and Obsidian Entertainment — none have commented on this new report. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of a reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Fallout — including all of the latest Fallout news, all of the latest Fallout rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Fallout deals — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a Fallout New Vegas-style spin-off of Fallout 4?