Fallout 4: New Vegas Team Shares Progress Update, Plus ‘Skill Magazines’ First Look

With all of the Fallout 76 news and anticipatory impatience that is running rampant until Bethesda‘s E3 showcase, many RPG fans have a lot more Fallout on their brain than usual. Luckily, there are some amazing fan projects out there that help pass the time and many of them with Bethesda’s blessing. One of these projects is the total conversion mod that brings Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4 and the team behind this venture have just provided an update on progress as far as audio, visual, and 3D work goes. We also have our first look at their latest Content Feature, that shows off the overhauled Skill Magazines in-game!

“First off is our 3d team,” began the team in their most recent Devlog Update, “which has carried on work in both the weapons and worldspace departments. Our weapons team has recently seen the release of Painter2099’s Service Rifle Redux for fans on both PC and Xbox One, and some other cool weapons have also been getting closer and closer to completion – we hope to soon be able to show them off in action. Our worldspace team, meanwhile, has been working more on their minor asset focus, with detail props continuing to slowly make their way out to our level design team, and into the Mojave. Our stable of detail items has become more and more complete as of late, and seeing all these pieces of content slowly work their way from early WIP shots to in-game content ready to be played with has been fantastic fun!’

The work on level design is never done, especially with such a big project such as this. Luckily, everything is right on track and going pretty smoothly for the F4NW crew, “The level design team has carried on with their work on fleshing out the game world, with steady progress being made on both continued implementation of work handed off from the assets team, as well as their outwards expansion within the worldspace. The dusty highways of Nevada have been seeing some love as of late, to make them look and feel both convincing and interesting – many folks consider the world of New Vegas to be sparse, and with the increase in worldspace size we’re working with, we’re taking extra care to ensure that the world is still interesting to explore while still feeling like the dangerous desert it should.”

Scripting continues to be chugging along with the team mentioning that they are “slowly approaching” where core gameplay is fully greenlit. With such an outpouring number of voice actor applicants, the work on that end is also going quite well:

“Finally, our audio team has been continuing work with voice acting, with some of our early voiceovers starting to trickle in and get implemented in the game. It’s been fantastic seeing the work of our actors make their way into F4NV, and seeing just how well they live up to the roles they’ve taken on is nothing short of immensely gratifying. We’re all incredibly excited to start to show off the efforts of our voice team in the near future!”

But just to top it all off, the team also shared their first look at the Skill Magazines in a separate post – which, to be honest – they just look really cool:

That’s all for this week’s update! To learn more about the project that has been years in the making, check out their official website right here!

