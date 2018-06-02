Fallout 4: New Vegas Devs Address Shutdown Concerns Following Fallout 76 Reveal

Bethesda threw everyone a curve ball when they teased their next in the Fallout line, Fallout 76. But what does that mean for ongoing projects like Fallout: New California and the long-time coming Fallout 4: New Vegas? Luckily, New California finally has its release date – with Bethesda’s blessing, so we’re clear there, but what about Fallout 4: New Vegas?

The team recently took to their social media to address fan concerns head on. Since the total conversion mod brings the world of New Vegas into Fallout 4, many were wondering if those pesky audio property rights would once more get in the way. After all, that very issue has caused similar projects to be shut down in the past. Luckily, this team has been working with Bethesda every step of the way and they have long since been prepared for the arrival of Fallout 76.

According to their most recent post, “Following the announcement of Fallout 76, we just wanted quickly mention that we have no plans of stopping development on F4NV. Rest assured that we will be carrying on with the project, and seeing it through to its completion.”

When one fan asked if they were going to have to compete against a renewed copyright, they responded with “We ran into the same issues, and opted to instead re-record the audio. This will have no impact on the completion of the project.”

Though some impassioned fan projects have fallen victim to this in the past over slight oversights, the Fallout 4: New Vegas team has been very thorough since day one. For more about the team itself, here’s what they had to say on their official website:

Fallout 4 New Vegas is an upcoming Fallout 4 expansion mod looking to recreate Fallout New Vegas in its entirety. You will be able to battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland once again all way to the neon drenched New Vegas Strip. Along the way, you’ll be reintroduced to a colorful cast of characters, factions, mutated creatures and much more in Fallout 4.

All of this is being painstakingly recreated in the Creation Engine 2.0 which powers Fallout 4 & The Skyrim Special Edition. With this newly added power provided by Bethesda’s Game Studios, latest in-house Engine the Mojave Wasteland will feel more alive than ever before. Such as the New Vegas Strip being opened up to allow you the player to experience the New Vegas Strip like never before.