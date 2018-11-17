‘Fallout 4: New Vegas’ Team Is “Full Steam Ahead” With Their Latest Update

Though many of us are currently busy with Fallout 76, the team working hard on Fallout 4: New Vegas continue to make impressive headway towards completion. This total conversion mod that brings Fallout: New Vegas into Fallout 4 and the team behind this venture have just provided an update on progress as far scripting, common assets, and more goes.

According to the F4NW team’s latest Facebook blog post, “The level design team has carried on full steam ahead with their work on the environs of the greater Mojave Wasteland. As our work spreads outwards, efforts have been continuing on many of the industrial facilities around the world. These areas provide a unique stylistic challenge in their vast difference from the factories and warehouses found in Fallout 4, and as such working on several such locations simultaneously allows us to better pool the talents of our level designers so as to create a more cohesive feel to the environments found in F4NV.”

They added, “[Our] assets team has also continued in their ongoing quest to populate the Mojave’s environments with smaller common assets. With our level design team’s efforts continued to be directed towards more mundane environments currently, this allows the addition of assets to happen alongside work on those locations, ultimately saving us time in the future by avoiding unnecessary second passes on locations to adjust newly added assets in relation to the placeholders that may have been used previously – these placeholders, while infinitely helpful for helping to get environments mapped out and in a semi-finalized state for passes by our quest team, require a secondary pass once the asset they represent is added to the game. Since the placeholders often have dimensions distinct from the asset they’re meant to represent, tweaking their placement or alignment is almost always needed.”

The questing and scripting team is also hard at work, though the biggest is expanding upon what New Vegas had to offer and making it even bigger using the Fallout 4 engine. “Headway has been made in expanding our implementation of Fallout: New Vegas systems in the Fallout 4 Creation Engine, which allows us both to continue to implement legacy assets and gameplay mechanics in a more comprehensive manner, but also allows us to add upon these systems in meaningful ways to give players more gameplay options in F4NV.”

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered! This is a project that we are very passionate about as well and we absolutely love all of the amazing updates from the team.

