New ‘Fallout 4: New Vegas’ Update Is All About the Weapons

The impassioned team behind the incredible total conversion mod, Fallout 4: New Vegas, continues to make amazing progress on their ambitious fan project, each week filling those interested in on the journey to completion. This dedicated, fan-driven project brings the best of Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas into the massive world of Fallout 4. This project is so huge that even Bethesda has thrown in their support, and now we’ve got an even closer look at the progress being made.

In the latest DevLog update, the team talks about the weapon mod system and how they melded together the two vastly different options given by both New Vegas and Fallout 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Weapon mods in Fallout: New Vegas, for the uninitiated, were handled from the player’s Pip-Boy. When an upgrade was obtained, the player could use them from within their inventory, and they would be immediately applied to the player’s weapons. While this was certainly fast and convenient, it sometimes didn’t make much sense in the context of some upgrades which would normally require tools and ideally a clean, sand free environment. It also relegated upgrades to more or less a consumable upgrade to the weapon the player was using that could be used right after purchase,” the update reads.

“While this system worked fantastically in Fallout: New Vegas, we feel that the more mature system in Fallout 4 makes more sense, and offers more potential as far as gameplay experiences go. To that end, we’ll be utilizing the upgrade system featured in Fallout 4,” the update adds.

Now more than ever, players will need to be familiar with that workbench when looking to upgrade their arsenal with both mods and perks. “This means that specializing in weapon types is more valuable than playing a generalist role, and also that the player will be able to push some weapons that might not initially be compatible with a given playstyle in a direction more in line with their character build,” the update continues.

But the new system will be much more like the most recent title than that of the Mojave desert.

“Much like Fallout 4, most weapons in F4NV will have upgrades that can be applied to them. Our goal with the upgrade system is to push for a more horizontal upgrade progression in F4NV than found with the weapon upgrades in Fallout 4. Many upgrades in Fallout 4 were simply better than the ones preceding it in the upgrade tree, which lends itself well to the more generalist play style that Fallout 4 embraces, but in a game like Fallout: New Vegas where character builds are far more important, such a balancing scheme would quickly render many weapons useless for some character builds, or would leave them quickly outclassed by weapons that may not entirely make sense for a given character but are simply better to use. A more horizontal ‘progression’ will instead make upgrades more or less useful based upon your character build, meaning that two very different characters may use the same base weapon, with wildly different configurations so as to make for a weapon that is better tailored to their playstyle,” the update says.

Different calibers will also be available to upgrade, but won’t provide a “direct progression.” Instead, they will focus more on upgrades in an effort to enhance the overall experience.

For those that might be new to this project, the team has been working hard on this project for years now, working side by side with fans and Bethesda themselves to make sure this project is accurate, legal, and the perfect blend that fans have been hoping for.

Each week, the creative team offers unique insights into their progress towards completion, and you can bet that radioactive butt of yours that we’ve got you covered!

To learn more about the project, check out their previous updates over on their site right here!

Like mods? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!