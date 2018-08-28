‘Fallout 4:’ Project Valkyrie Adds New Endings, Voiced Companions, and Tons More

Mods are a phenomenal way to breathe fresh life into a favourite game, giving fans the perfect excuse to dive right in for a second (tenth) playthrough. While covering an update for one of my favourite projects earlier today for Fallout 4: New Vegas, I noticed a linked page directing me to Project Valkyrie. Needless to say, I’m in love, and I think other Fallout 4 fans will be too.

Though Bethesda’s Fallout 4 had some pretty amazing companions (looking at you, Nick Valentine), there’s always room for more to love. Project Valkyrie not only adds four brand new fully-voiced companions, but also alternate endings, a huge expansion, a plethora of new quests, and so much more. This is truly an expansion in its truest form, though completely fan made. By the fans, for the fans, it’s the perfect excuse to jump back into the Wasteland.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what does this mod come with exactly? The creator provided a pretty nifty overview, which you can see below:

Twenty quests, with a story that lets you finish the vanilla game in new ways. Want to imprison Preston and execute Desdemona while brokering peace between the Institute and the Brotherhood? Kill everyone? Let the four major factions co-exist in harmony? Or something in between?

Now you can. Here’s a detailed example of what’s possible.

New dungeons, bunkers, and player bases, with the option for a completely overhauled Institute.

As Director of the Institute, you can actually direct the place: free the synths, kick out the bad guys, do new types of missions, give the building a new look, add vendors, and open the place up for trading with the Commonwealth.

Challenge Elder Maxson for control of the Brotherhood of Steel and take Liberty Prime along as a follower to spread murder and democracy throughout the Commonwealth.

Convince Desdemona to chill out. You’re the Director of the Institute now. You can free the synths. No need to turn Cambridge into a crater.

Use persuasion instead of violence to resolve disputes between factions (or vice versa), choosing who lives and who dies.

A hopefully more engaging approach to the fate of Sarah Lyons and the other BoS main characters from Fallout 3 instead of a single, unsubstantiated terminal entry that she “fell in battle”, with no further explanation.

Four custom and fully-voiced companions to choose from, plus four vanilla-based companions (details below). You meet each companion in the course of the adventure as you progress through the mod’s main quest line.

To download the mod and experience it yourself, you can find it right here on Nexus Mods. You can also check out the amazing first look in the video at the top of the article!

Like mods? You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.