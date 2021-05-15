✖

A new Fallout game may have just been accidentally leaked, or at least that's what some Fallout fans think happened this week. Right now, we know a Fallout TV show is in development at Amazon and Bethesda continues to support Fallout 76, but there's still no word about a proper new Fallout game, which is odd. It's been three years since the release of Fallout 76 and six years since Fallout 4. Between the release of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, seven years passed. In other words, it's about time a mainline Fallout game get announced, or at least that's what the series' history will lead you to believe. However, we know Bethesda Game Studios is working on both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 5, which means it's in no place to release a new Fallout game anytime soon. Despite this, hope remains. Now that Xbox owns Bethesda, it could tap a variety of developers to take over the series, including Obsidian, who has worked on the series in the past with Fallout New Vegas.

That said, what ignited all of this talk about a new Fallout? Well, during a recent interview Xbox's head of gaming services Ben Decker seems to possibly mention a new Fallout game. In the interview, Decker talks about Xbox Game Pass and how 55 percent of users surveyed say the main reason they joined the subscription service is the new games at release. Adding to this, Decker notes Microsoft has 23 studios across both Xbox and Bethesda working "Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP."

"55% of those surveyed said the main reason that they joined is to get new games at release – that day one content. That's why we made the investments that we have," said Decker to GamesRadar. "We have 23 studios across Xbox and Bethesda, working on Halo, Forza, Fallout, and new IP that we haven't even talked about yet that is gonna blow your mind. We can deliver all of that into Game Pass on day one."

Speaking about new releases, new IP, and Halo and Forza -- which have new entries in development -- Decker mentions Fallout. Decker seems to be talking about new games, so why is Fallout brought up? Well, there are only three explanations: Decker is talking about Fallout 76, he misspoke, or a new Fallout game is in development. Some Fallout fans have decided to cling to the latter possibility.

For now, take this speculation with a grain of salt. To indulge in this speculation, you have to do some stretching, though at the same time, it's far from unreasonable.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.