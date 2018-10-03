Official ‘Fallout 76’ and ‘Spyro the Dragon’ Ugly Christmas Sweaters Exist

Last week, Numskull’s first gaming themed ugly Christmas sweaters for the 2018 holiday season were unveiled, and today you can add the snazzy Fallout 76 and Spyro the Dragon designs to the lineup.

The knitted Fallout 76 sweater features the Tricentennial design and is available to pre-order here in sizes S to XXL for $59.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for November. Keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited, so reserve the sweater in your size while you can.

The knitted Spyro the Dragon sweater design features Spyro’s face on the front and tail on the back. The sleeves are bejeweled with gems. It’s available to pre-order here in sizes XS to XXL for $59.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for November. Again, pre-order quantities are limited.

You can shop Merchoid’s entire lineup of gaming themed Christmas sweaters right here. In addition to the Fallout 76 and Spyro sweaters, there are gems from years past like this Crash Bandicoot sweater, this Sonic the Hedgehog sweater, this Street Fighter sweater and more.

And don’t forget that both of these franchises have games coming out! At the moment, you can pre-order several versions of Fallout 76 with a $10 Amazon Prime credit ahead of the November 14th release date. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available to pre-order here with a release date set for November 13th.

On a related note, Spyro the Dragon recently got a line of awesome merch that includes things like mugs, shirts, and wallets. However, the most glorious and unexpected item of all is the Spyro the Dragon incense burner that you can witness in action in the video above.

Yes, yes…you simply can’t go on without owning a Spyro the Dragon incense burner. Don’t worry – you can fulfill that dream right here for $46.99 with free shipping slated for October. Just make sure to check out the rest of the Spyro collection while you’re at it. Everything is fantastic.

