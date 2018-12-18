‘Fallout 76’ Replacement Bags Will Ship in 4-6 Months

Fallout 76 players waiting on their replacement bags after the Power Armor Edition fiasco have started receiving messages about when they’ll get their canvas product, and it looks like they’ll be waiting for a few more months.

Bethesda said at the start of the month that it would fulfill the original promise of sending Power Armor Edition buyers a canvas bag after those who purchased the product instead got a nylon bag which didn’t at all line up with what was advertised. So long as buyers still had proof of purchase, they could contact Bethesda and put themselves in line for a replacement bag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to players who have received messages from Bethesda, it’ll be about 4-6 months before these bags start shipping out to those waiting for them. A copy-paste of the email players have been receiving revealed the timeframe for the delivery.

Really….4 to 6 months to make a canvas bag…oh and 500 atoms…how about 500 atoms a month until the bag arrives pic.twitter.com/LREPnmCv8r — Phillip Norris (@Tigredragoone) December 18, 2018

“Your request has been validated and you’re approved to receive your new canvas bag once it has been manufactured,” Bethesda’s response said. “Please allow 4-6 months for manufacturing and delivery.”

When people first brought attention to the issue, Bethesda offered 500 Atoms as compensation for disgruntled Power Armor Edition owners. Atoms are Fallout 76’s form of a premium currency used to purchase cosmetic items for players’ characters and C.A.M.P. setups through an in-game store, but many of the items available are priced higher than 500 Atoms. After telling players that they’ll have to wait several months to be the owners of a canvas Fallout 76 bag, Bethesda said it would be giving out 500 more Atoms.

“In the meantime, we are ensuring that everyone who is eligible for a new canvas bag receives 500 complementary ATOMs,” Bethesda said. “If you have not already received your ATOMs, please stand by while they are applied to your account. This may take a couple of days.”

The bag controversy seemed to be on the decline recently until customers’ data was mistakenly shared with people due to an error with Bethesda’s support system. When players logged into their accounts to update support tickets, the primary way of getting in contact with Bethesda and beginning the process of getting a replacement bag, they found that they had access to other people’s private information including names, receipts, and addresses.

Fallout 76 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.