Fallout 76’s Battle Royale Pre-Beta Has Been Extended

Fallout 76 players who either already love the game’s battle royale mode or haven’t had a chance to try it yet can now get even more of the Nuclear Winter experience now that the test has been extended. It was originally supposed to run from June 10th when it was announced all the way to June 17th when it’d be taken down for Bethesda to work on, but the studio has decided instead to keep it up and running and update it throughout its duration.

It’s technically not a beta and is rather a “pre-beta” as Bethesda has called it, but it functions all the same to players who get to play the battle royale mode early before it’s fully added to the game. The Nuclear Winter mode was announced by Bethesda during its E3 showcase last week and plays host to 52 players fighting against one another for the title of Vault 51’s Overseer. Players apparently like the mode quite a bit, according to Bethesda’s now updated blog post that thanked everyone for their participation and positive feedback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve been blown away by the reactions and responses we’ve been seeing all week to Nuclear Winter,” Bethesda’s post said. “It has been so amazing to read all your experiences and see everything you’ve been sharing. There are so many incredible up-and-coming Overseers! Vault 51 is lucky.”

The second part of that update confirmed that, if you’re enjoying the mode or want to keep testing it to make up your mind, you can keep doing that now that the pre-beta has been extended indefinitely. With no end date given just yet, you can expect the mode to stay up and receive updates periodically.

We’re blown away by the response to Nuclear Winter. Thanks for playing!



With how much fun you’re having with this mode, we have decided to keep the pre-beta sneak peek of #NuclearWinter live in the game. Keep sharing feedback – there’s more to come! https://t.co/6u9WgAXNf9 pic.twitter.com/Y4AoXbsPxH — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 14, 2019

“With all the excitement and popularity, we wanted to let you know that the pre-beta sneak peek of Nuclear Winter will remain on and continue to receive updates, so keep sharing your feedback,” Bethesda said. “There’s more to come! Thank you again for playing, sharing, and being the best community there is.”

Like other battle royale modes from different games, there are other players as well as environmental threats to contend with in Nuclear Winter. A fiery ring closes in on players to restrict the playing field, and doing well in the mode means you’ll unlock cosmetics and other rewards.

Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter pre-beta is now still live on all platforms until Bethesda says otherwise.