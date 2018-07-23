Fallout 76 Beta Coming This October

Bethesda’s beta test for Fallout 76 is starting close to the game’s launch in October with more new information about the B.E.T.A. now revealed.

Officially called the Break-it Early Test Application, the B.E.T.A. is only available to those who preorder the new Fallout game ahead of its release. Regardless of which version you bought, you’ll get a code to get you into the beta that we now know is starting in October thanks to a post on the community boards. After showing appreciation for Bethesda fans’ discussions about the upcoming Fallout 76, community administrator jurassica shared news of the beta’s new timeframe.

“Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our B.E.T.A.,” the community administrator said. “We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our F.A.Q., for details on how to redeem your B.E.T.A. code and other important details.”

The second half of the announcement included a detail that caught the attention of many people on the forums. Saying that the beta would start with players being selected as the test grows leading up to the launch was troubling for several commenters who wondered what that meant for their chances of getting into the beta. While the FAQ about the beta test says that all you have to do to get into the beta was preorder the game, some who replied to the post worried that they wouldn’t get access to the beta if they weren’t picked. The post doesn’t say that people will be left out of the beta, only that it’ll start off small, but that’s exactly what some players are worried about.

Bethesda hasn’t responded to the questions about how people will be picked for the beta yet, though an answer should come soon with the Bethesda community administrator saying that the team wanted to answer what questions it could. A panel for the game was also teased for QuakeCon where even more details will be shared.

“Beyond that, we know you have numerous questions about the game. Things are still changing and being iterated on, so we cannot answer everything yet, but we encourage you to submit your questions. During the Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon we’ll be answering some of your questions. If you’re in Dallas, come join us. If you’re not able to make in person, you can check out all the fun via the live stream airing on Mixer. Send questions our way by posting them here in the forums, on any of the Fallout subreddits, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.”

Fallout 76 launches on November 14, and we’ll update the article should Bethesda provide any more answers to the community’s questions.