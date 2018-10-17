‘Fallout 76’ Players Are Now Pre-Loading the Beta

People who pre-ordered Fallout 76 for the Xbox One are reporting that they can now pre-load the game’s beta ahead of its start date.

The Fallout 76 beta – aptly called the Break-It Early Test Application, or “B.E.T.A.” by Bethesda – hasn’t yet begun on the Xbox One, but that doesn’t mean that Fallout 76 buyers can’t get a head start on the test. Bethesda’s beta for the game starts on October 23rd, but players are posting on the game’s forums to say that it can already be downloaded.

“The Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. con now be downloaded by anyone who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on the Xbox Store,” one user said on Reddit. “Just search it up on the store and it’ll appear in the search results. It’s 43.47 GB, and it’s going to be playable on October 23rd.”

Evidence of the beta being downloadable was also shared with an image included in the post to show the download in progress. In a separate subreddit dedicated solely to Fallout 76, another user posted to say that those who bought the game digitally can now start downloading the beta.

For Xbox Insiders who have already downloaded and experienced the stress test, the post stressed that this beta was different from the initial download file and must be downloaded separately. Also unlike the stress test, progress that’s made in the beta will carry over to the full game with the beta itself being the full version of Fallout 76 in an early-access form. Those who play the full beta also won’t be restricted by a nondisclosure agreement like the one in place for the stress test, so any beta players are free to talk about the game’s contents and what they experience.

Not everyone has received their code or been able to download the beta yet, but Bethesda’s Pete Hines alleviated some concerns about the beta by saying that more codes aren’t far away. Hines responded to a Twitter user asking for more information about the beta and said that more codes would be sent out for Xbox One users soon, though no exact timeframe was given.

Codes will get sent out soon to redeem on Xbox. Sit tight. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) October 17, 2018

Only Xbox One users are finding success with pre-loading the beta as well since the test is coming to Microsoft’s platform first. PC and PlayStation 4 users will have to wait longer to experience the beta, but it’ll likely be pre-loadable just like it currently is on the Xbox One.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released on November 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.